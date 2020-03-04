How many exhibitors will be showing at the Print & Stitch shows?

We have a total of 15 exhibitorsÂ at each show this year.

Are there any new exhibitors for 2020?

Yes, we are welcoming Result Clothing, Stormtech Europe, Fruit of theÂ Loom, Russell and Mantis World.

Will there be any new-for-2020 apparel or machinery on display?

Yes, Stocks has just launched the new Racer Classic multi-head embroidery machine by ZSK, which allows usersÂ to upgrade to multi-head machineryÂ at an entry-level price.Â