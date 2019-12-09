With the industry rapidly moving towards (but still only a fraction of it using) DTS (direct-to-screen), also known as CTS (computer-to-screen), others are already moving beyond the current technology. Saati was showing a laser exposure unit that is affordable and practical – it will no doubt be at the leading edge of the next wave. MHM, Roq, and M&R were all presenting their solutions to getting jobs up and down quickly thanks to integration with both pre-press and packaging after printing.

Transfers continue to be on the rise in the States, and FM Expressions had their vintage transfers, which are nearly indistinguishable from a full-front screen print on a shirt. I was also interested to see that Stahls’ has an innovative new heat press for caps which makes it easier to apply transfers to any cap, but particularly unstructured ones.