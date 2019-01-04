The Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019 show, which is being held in January at the NEC in Birmingham, promises something a little different to previous exhibitions: a skate ramp sponsored by PAG Leisurewear in celebration of the distributorâ€˜s 50th anniversary.Â While the ramp is a great headline grabber â€“ and with BMXers and skateboarders wearing clothes from the likes of American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Independent Trading Company and Myrtle Beach, it promises to be a high octane crowd-pleaser â€“ there is plenty of serious business to be done at the show as well.

There are 145 stands for Images readers to look at, with plenty of new brands such as AS Colour (see Images JuneÂ 2018 for a profile on this New Zealand company), Charles Kirk (see Images September 2017 for an introduction to the British schoolwear manufacturer) and US company Next Level Apparel, as well as brands returning after a long break:Â itâ€˜s been more than 10 years since PAG Leisurewear last took part in a Printwear & Promotion exhibition.

Event director Tony Gardner says: â€œThe show aims to inspire and is now recognised as an annual launch pad for new decorating equipment and accessories, as well as the showcase for the latest printwear styles. Those that attend the show will have that once-a- year opportunity to see all that is new, to learn from experts, seek out new suppliers and visit existing suppliers. The show is the only place to offer all of these valuable experiences under one roof.”Â Visitors can also benefit from a range of educational and feature areas, none of which require booking, he explains.Â