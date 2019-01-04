Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019 will feature a skate ramp as well as new brands at its 30th show in Birmingham this January
The Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019 show, which is being held in January at the NEC in Birmingham, promises something a little different to previous exhibitions: a skate ramp sponsored by PAG Leisurewear in celebration of the distributorâ€˜s 50th anniversary.Â While the ramp is a great headline grabber â€“ and with BMXers and skateboarders wearing clothes from the likes of American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Independent Trading Company and Myrtle Beach, it promises to be a high octane crowd-pleaser â€“ there is plenty of serious business to be done at the show as well.
There are 145 stands for Images readers to look at, with plenty of new brands such as AS Colour (see Images JuneÂ 2018 for a profile on this New Zealand company), Charles Kirk (see Images September 2017 for an introduction to the British schoolwear manufacturer) and US company Next Level Apparel, as well as brands returning after a long break:Â itâ€˜s been more than 10 years since PAG Leisurewear last took part in a Printwear & Promotion exhibition.
Event director Tony Gardner says: â€œThe show aims to inspire and is now recognised as an annual launch pad for new decorating equipment and accessories, as well as the showcase for the latest printwear styles. Those that attend the show will have that once-a- year opportunity to see all that is new, to learn from experts, seek out new suppliers and visit existing suppliers. The show is the only place to offer all of these valuable experiences under one roof.”Â Visitors can also benefit from a range of educational and feature areas, none of which require booking, he explains.Â
Features include the Fashion show, sponsored by Regatta Professional
â€œThere is the ever-popular fashion show, sponsored by Regatta Professional, which takes place three times a day and gives visitors a chance to see some of the key styles of 2019 from around 20 brands including Tactical Threads by Regatta Professional, Ã‰cologie by AWDis, Fruit of the Loom, Russell, Kustom Kit and Next Level Apparel from PenCarrie. There are also two seminar theatres â€“ The Decoration Advice Suite and The Knowledge Centre â€“ which feature industry experts and speakers covering every aspect of printwear production, including embroidery and dye sublimation.”
Another feature is the Bag & Headwear Decoration Advice stand, sponsored by BagBase and Beechfield Original Headwear, and the Screen Print Workshop, which will feature live printing demos.Â Visitors can register for free for Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019 on its website. It takes place on 20-22 January 2019 in Halls 17 & 18 at the NEC, Birmingham.
US brand Next Level ApparelÂ will be launching in the UK withÂ its distribution partner PenCarrie.Â â€œOur tees feature innovative fabrics, exceptional fit and drape and colours and sizes that give you the freedom to choose your favourite tee that is made to inspire you,â€œ the brand explains.
AS Colour, which launched in theÂ UK earlier this year, is making its P&P debut in January. â€œAS Colourâ€˜s designs are guided by three key principles: quality is key, respect the detail and keep it simple,â€œ explains the brand. â€œQuality combed fabrics mean that many DTG printers recommend it as their preferred brand to work with.”
Amaya Sales UK offers visitors a choice of fully industrial DTG printers from Kornit and the more entry level DTG printer from Texjet. Also on displayÂ will be the Melco EMT16 Plus with its modular advantages, as well as Forever Transfer paper, Oki white toner printers, the Stahlsâ€˜ Fusion heat press and Graphtec cutting machines.
On the Dae Ha UK stand will be the Dae Ha range of films, including its five new garment films, along with Italian heat press manufacturer Lotus, who will be demonstrating one of its XXL heat presses for full garment and sublimation textile printing, coupled with one of its most popular presses as well.
ETC Supplies says it has many products not available anywhere else. It offers more than 70 types of embroidery backings, the â€œmost competitively priced embroidery threadsâ€œ, nearlyÂ 100 different types of scissors and the â€œlargest range of embroidery frames available in the UK”.Â
â€œExpect to see â€˜must-haveâ€˜ shirts in 100% organic cotton, Ultimate Stretch and Oxford Shirts with design detailsÂ to die for, Herringbone shirts tailoredÂ to perfection and a new Coolmax shirt thatâ€˜s great for business and travel,â€œ says Russell. Also on show will be new Authentic and Sweat styles.
Exile Technologies will be running live demos on both the FreeStyler DTS and Spyder II computer-to-screen systems together with complementary UV-LED exposure units, including the new V-Lux and V-Lux-XL vertical screen exposure cabinets.Â
Launching at P&P Live! is the Iconic range from Fruit of the Loom, which includes lightweight, ringspun T-shirts Polo. Visitors will also be able to see two further launches: a fashion-forward tailored 65/36 polo and new unisex jog pants. FruitÂ will also beÂ taking partÂ in the dailyÂ fashionÂ shows.
GS UK will launch the new Merlin Pro machines (15 needles, 1,000spm) at the show: the six-head GS1506 and the four-head GS1504. Also on show will be Ethos embroidery software, Brother PR embroidery machines, Brother GTX DTG printer and Schulze pretreatment machine and heat press.
â€œWhat do Tshirtify and MyLocker have in common? They changed fromÂ a competitorâ€™s printer to not one,Â but multiple Aeoon DTG printers,â€œ says Aeoon Technologies.Â At the Aeoon stand you can see a demonstration of Aeoon’s DTG printer and find out why these companies chose it.
SF has a number of new styles on its stand, including the Unisex Oversized Hoody, made from 250gsm, 60% cotton/40% polyester brushed back fleece, the Unisex Contrast Sweat with on-trend taping on the sleeves, Cropped Slounge Sweat and Cropped Boxy T. The Feel Good stretch range has been expanded by four styles.
The Xpres stand will have live demonstrations of a diverse range of equipment such as print & cut, DTG, laser printing and sublimation, with brands including Mimaki, Roland, Sawgrass, Epson, Mutoh and more. Also on the stand will be Kustom Kit, with its 17 new styles including modern tees and workwear, and Vanilla, with its polyester-rich styles that include a new kidswear range.
Workwear brand Pro RTX says it has a number of new styles for 2019, including â€œthe versatile Pro Sweater, and the must-have Pro Fleece from sizes S-7XLâ€œ. The range is â€œideal for building the perfect uniformâ€œ, says the brand,Â and includes polos, softshell jackets and trousers across a wide size range.
Visitors to the Just Cool by AWDis stand will be the first to view its exciting new styles for 2019, including the must- have Cool Contrast Zoodie for menÂ and women, and the Cool Contrast Windshield Jacket in an array of colours. The activewear brand prides itself on functionality and fit.
New for 2019 from Just Polos by AWDis are the Stretch PoloÂ and the soft Surf Polo, available in brand new colours. â€œDesigned forÂ a comfortable fit and durability, the range of fashion-forward polo shirts are bold, bright and built to last,â€œ says the brand, which notes the styles are made for printing and embroidery.
â€œThe hoodie is a staple of any young urbaniteâ€™s wardrobe, and for overÂ a decade Just Hoods has been supplying top-quality, contemporary designs in the largest variety of colours available,â€œ says the brand. New styles for 2019 include the sporty chic Girlie Cropped Hoodie, and the Surf Hoodie in an array of pastels.
So Denim by AWDis will beÂ showcasing its on-trend collection of jeans, chinos, tees, shirts and jackets at the show. For 2019, the brand welcomes five exciting new styles to its range, including the Noah and Olivia Denim Jackets, the unisex Frankie Bomber Jacket and the Oscar and Anna Knitted Shirts.
â€œCombining sustainability with fashion, Ã‰cologieâ€™s mission is to build aÂ better future for the planet without compromising on style,â€œ explains the brand. New additions for 2019 include the Taroko Regen Sweater, which incorporates recycled polyester, the Etosha Organic Polo Shirt, the Erawan Organic Long Sleeve Tee and the Corcovado Organic Hoody.
MHM Direct GB will demonstrate the Brother GTX DTG printer, which is equipped with Brotherâ€˜s high-speed industrial print heads. MHM DirectÂ GB will also show a lot of useful DTG tools such as a projector system for preventing misprints and software tools exclusively made for Brother that allow the optimisation of small and high- volume production.
Regatta Professional says contemporary designs and expert technology result in products thatÂ are â€œmade for work and styled for lifeâ€œ. The brand is introducing new ranges for 2019 such as the Contrast Collection and High Visibility, alongside product additions and new colourways to ranges like Regatta Professional and R Activewear.
â€œCelebrating our seventh year of partnership with PenCarrie, weâ€™re the leading French brand for garments and accessories and areÂ delighted to invite you to visit the stand, meet the team and experience all of the great styles available in 2019,â€œ says Solâ€˜s. The brand offers a wide range of garments and accessories.
PenCarrie is welcoming four new brands this year, including US brand Next Level Apparel. As well as inviting visitors to touch, try and discuss the new styles, PenCarrieâ€˜s business development team will also be on-hand to offer support and advice on how to drive business growth.
Rowlinson will be showcasing its corporatewear and schoolwear brands, which include Performa Exec, which uses a lightweight, durable 50/50 blend of cotton and acrylic, and Performa 50, which offers a similar 50/50 blend of cotton and acrylic in double knit.
Danish company Tee Jays says 2019 will be an interesting year as its garments start to be distributed by PenCarrie as well as BTC Activewear. PenCarrie will carry the majority of the styles from January 2019, and both distributorsÂ will offer the brand new luxury shirt collection from Tee Jays.
YES will be showing new developments from DTG DigitalÂ at the show, including a â€œnewly advanced and more vibrant ink and an innovatively designed process that enables any part of a garment to be printed on without the need for using a pre-treat machineâ€œ. Also on display will be SWFâ€˜s latest embroidery technology.
Towel City, Mumbles and The Larkwood Baby and Toddler Collection will be showing their new products together, including the new Ladies Satin Robe from Towel City, a modern kimono style made from 100% polyester satin; the Oliver Bear from Mumbles, developed from the brandâ€˜s original Zippie Bear; and the 100% cotton Essential Short Sleeved Bodysuit from Larkwood.