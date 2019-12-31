Will there be any workshops, seminars or special events?

The show will feature a number of lively and informative feature areas. In The Decoration Advice Suite, industry professionals will be sharing their expert advice across all types of garment decoration, while over in The Knowledge Centre, there will be plenty of business advice on offer covering topics including marketing and e-commerce. The Screen Print Workshop will also return to the show, hosting live demonstrations and tutorials that will benefit screen printing beginners and the more experienced printer alike.

How are key trends in the garment decoration industry being reflected in what will be shown at P&P Live! 2020?

One key trend that we’re increasingly noticing is the push for brands to go eco-friendly or sustainable with their ranges – whether that be with reference to their practices or manufacturing methods. Take Écologie by AWDis; its entire 2020 collection is now vegan-accredited, meaning all garments are free from any animal-derived ingredients.

Why should Images readers visit P&P – in what way will it benefit their business?

When you run a business – particularly in a constantly evolving industry – finding the time to investigate groundbreaking equipment releases, source new suppliers and keep up to date with the latest knowledge can sometimes prove difficult. The show offers all of these incredibly important experiences under one roof and I’m certain that those who take a day out of the office to come along will quickly realise just how valuable their visit will prove to their business.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk