Tony Gardner, event director at Printwear & Promotion Live! tells us what to expect from January’s exhibition at the NEC
How many exhibitors are taking part in Printwear & Promotion Live! 2020?
We currently have around 140 exhibitors confirmed for Printwear & Promotion Live! Among those making their show debut are B1 Bespoke, Bursali Towels, Customer Focus, Insignia 16, JHR Clothing, Mastergrave, Product Zone, Screen Print World – Lotus Holland, Pro RTX High Visibility, Work-Guard and Safe-Guard.
Are any new brands launching at the show?
Several brands will be debuting at the show, including three workwear and safetywear brands: Pro RTX High Visibility, an extension to the Pro RTX collection, plus Work-Guard and Safe- Guard by Result. Also launching at the exhibition is Honestly Made by Regatta Professional; a new collection made from 100% recycled plastic fabric.
What new product launches can our readers expect to see?
For visitors interested in embroidery equipment, AJS Embroidery Services will be hosting the launch of the Tajima TMEZ-SC1501 single-head embroidery machine. Also of note on the embroidery front is the exhibition debut of the new Single series from SWF, which will be available from YES. A number of UK debuts will also occur at the show, including the premiere of Adelco’s new Cyclone automatic printing presses and the first appearance of the Lotus Evo Compact screen reclaiming system, available from Lotus Holland. Additionally, Roland DG will showcase the TrueVis SG2-300 – the most compact model in the TrueVis range – for the first time, and Screen Print World will be exhibiting the new M&R Genesis manual screen printing press.
Industry professionals will be sharing their expert advice at the show
Garment suppliers will be showing their 2020 ranges on the catwalk
Will there be any workshops, seminars or special events?
The show will feature a number of lively and informative feature areas. In The Decoration Advice Suite, industry professionals will be sharing their expert advice across all types of garment decoration, while over in The Knowledge Centre, there will be plenty of business advice on offer covering topics including marketing and e-commerce. The Screen Print Workshop will also return to the show, hosting live demonstrations and tutorials that will benefit screen printing beginners and the more experienced printer alike.
How are key trends in the garment decoration industry being reflected in what will be shown at P&P Live! 2020?
One key trend that we’re increasingly noticing is the push for brands to go eco-friendly or sustainable with their ranges – whether that be with reference to their practices or manufacturing methods. Take Écologie by AWDis; its entire 2020 collection is now vegan-accredited, meaning all garments are free from any animal-derived ingredients.
Why should Images readers visit P&P – in what way will it benefit their business?
When you run a business – particularly in a constantly evolving industry – finding the time to investigate groundbreaking equipment releases, source new suppliers and keep up to date with the latest knowledge can sometimes prove difficult. The show offers all of these incredibly important experiences under one roof and I’m certain that those who take a day out of the office to come along will quickly realise just how valuable their visit will prove to their business.
