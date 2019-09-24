Prism Inks and Graphics One will introduce a new dye sublimation ink for cotton at Printing United next month.

The Go FabriMate ink will be exhibited for the first time at the tradeshow in Dallas, Texas, from the 23-25 October on Graphics One’s stand, 2861. Alongside Prism Inks, the company will also be announcing over ten new products at the show.

Amir Ajanee, CEO and president of Prism Inks and Graphics One, said: “For many years sublimation has been limited to polyester substrates, with dye sublimation to cotton thought technically not possible. Over the past twenty-two months, we have been working to develop an innovative process for imaging dye sublimation ink to cotton and have succeeded.

“The process uses standard dye sublimation paper, is simple to use and is usable with virtually all Epson piezo printers, including MicroTFP print heads. We are extremely excited to announce this breakthrough and to show it for the first time.”

Graphics One will be providing technology demonstrations at the show on three different cotton and polyester printing systems, including an entry-level T-shirt printer, a 13” x 19” T-shirt printer and a 24” direct-to-textile printing system for proofing purposes.

“The feedback we have from our customers has been very exciting,” Amir added. “We are expecting Go FabriMate applications to be wide-ranging and far beyond apparel to include automotive, interior decoration, furniture, soft signage, medical uniforms and much more. This technology offers incredible new capabilities.”

Initial shipments of GO FabriMate are expected to start in November, and the product will be available through the Graphics One distribution channel.

www.prisminks.com

www.graphicsone.com