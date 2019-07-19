Heat press

First of all, you need to make sure your press is up to the job and working correctly. When working with heat-sensitive fabrics, making sure thatÂ you are using accurate temperatures and correct pressures on your heat press is a must. We have seen it many times before where customers think that their temperature is set correctly, but in reality, it can be very different on some older presses. Check it out first, because bad tools = bad job.Â Next, take a look at materials thatÂ can be applied at lower temperatures. Products that work with lower application times and/or lower pressing temperatures can eliminate those horrible press marks we all dread.

Another big problem with polyester fabrics is that they have often been coloured using a sublimation dyeing process. This can cause all sorts of issues when youâ€™re trying to then apply your printed design onto it. The dye that was used to colour the garment will start to bleed when heat is applied: basically,Â the heat reactivates the dye that was initially used to colour the textile, which â€˜migratesâ€™ into the printed ink film. When faced with this type of issue it is imperative that you use the best materials possible to overcome this problem. Lower application temperatures or the use of materials containing chemical blockers are the best solutions. Siser products such as Hi 5 and Ink Block PS LT will dramatically help to reduce your stress levels when working on these difficult projects. Both of these products are available in Cad-Cut for standard cutting and in printable options for machines such as Roland and Mimaki printers using eco-solvent inks.