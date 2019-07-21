Process habits

Remember, continuous improvement never ends. It is the habit of always working towards improving every facet of your shop that I’m advocating here. As anyone who has ever tried to lose weight before the summer swimsuit season can attest, just because you set a goal doesn’t mean you will achieve it. It is the daily accumulation of everything that you put into it that helps you get there. Eat a salad or an entire pepperoni pizza? Be a couch potato or go to the gym? Keep things a secret or post your weight score online or on the fridge? Do it alone or share the experience with a group? Which of these choices can influence the outcome? You know the answers already. It is the same in your shop with what you want to achieve. You can’t hit your sales goals if you aren’t constantly refining your strategy and tactics to acquire new customers. For those three yeses, maybe you had to get seven noes. Which means for 30 yeses, you might need 70 noes.

But what if you aren’t getting the opportunity to obtain a yes or a no? Maybe you are waiting for your customers to walk through the door? With zero trac that isn’t going to work. If you aren’t getting the results you want, you need to rethink your processes. That might mean you need to build new habits. A habit is a behaviour that is performed on a regular basis. “I drink two cups of coffee every morning” is a habit. Just like “I phone four potential customers every day by lunch” or “I post two pictures to Instagram daily.” Maybe you don’t like the habits that your shop seems to have. That’s okay. You can define what they should be. You decide the type of shop you envision. The habits that you instil will work to become the type of shop that you are dreaming about. That’s your focus. Prove it to yourself every day with those 1% victories.