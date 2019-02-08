Lynn Bruce, from Woodview Embroidery Services, has been announced as the winner of the Promotion & Branding 2018 Prize Draw. She was presented with her prize â€“ a two-night weekend break â€“ by Keith Mansfield, Scottish sales manager at GS UK.

Lynn entered the Prize Draw when she visited the October Promotion & Branding Show at the Hilton Strathclyde in Scotland.Â Woodview Embroidery Services is a social firm based in the North East of Scotland creating training and employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities and Lynn visited the show in search of a new embroidery machine and garment suppliers.

The 2018 shows were held at various locations throughout the UK and Ireland. The dates and venues for the 2019 Promotion & Branding Shows will be released shortly.

www.promobranding.events