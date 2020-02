The Promotion & Branding Show has announced its 2019 prize draw winner as Gilmore Crowe.

Gilmore is the owner of D&G Graphics, a family-run vinyl graphics company based in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. He won a two-night weekend break voucher for two after entering the prize draw at the Belfast Promotion & Branding Show in October 2019, which he attended with his father David, who also works for the company.

Dates and venues for the 2020 Promotion & Branding Shows will be released shortly.

www.promobranding.events