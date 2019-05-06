The Promotion & Branding 2019 Shows kick off next month in Swindon. Caroline Jones and Sean Barker reveal why Images readers will want to attend
The Promotion & Branding Shows, which are organised by GS UK, have been running for a number of years and are, says Caroline Jones, software and marketing consultant at GS UK, “the largest, independently run textile shows in the UK”. Sean Barker, UK sales manager at GS UK, explains: “The essence of the shows has always been to select the correct combination of exhibitors to ensure visitors can have direct contact with industry experts in their individual fields of expertise. This may be a representative from a garment distributor who has a knowledge of the brands available or a representative from an individual brand who can answer in-depth questions on their own specific products.” The same is true of the various print and embroidery machine suppliers, he adds, with visitors not only able to see numerous machines in action, but also able to have enough time to ask questions and gather all the technical information they need.
The shows are taking place at six locations in 2019 – Swindon, Leeds/ Bradford, Croydon, Belfast, Dublin and Strathclyde. “This year, the shows have moved to three new venues at Swindon, Leeds and Croydon, so it’s quite exciting for the Promotion & Branding team to visit new locations and reach new businesses throughout the UK and Ireland,” explains Caroline. “Having listened to the feedback we received from exhibitors and visitors we felt it was important to vary the show venues each year and visit different regions of the UK.”
New exhibitors
The number of exhibitors will vary slightly at each location, but there will be at least 18 companies represented at each show. New exhibitors joining for 2019 include Pro RTX, Just Hoods by AWDis and Just Cool by AWDis. “We also have a new bag decorator and also a vinyl-cutting company looking to attend some of the shows, so it really is a case of ‘watch this space’,” adds Caroline. There will be industry experts representing all facets of garment and product decoration, including embroidery, DTG printing, transfer printing and sublimation printing. GS UK will be showing the Brother GTX DTG printer and demonstrating camera-aided positioning.
Visitors can enjoy a variety of demos, from embroidery machines to DTG printers
“Adding a camera and using the Digital Factory CadLink software allows a very accurate positioning of prints to a garment,” explains Sean. “This is ideal for smaller items that require a very high accuracy tolerance. As the software allows a print to be applied with pinpoint accuracy, it is an ideal system for adding further decoration to a garment or item that may already have an existing embellishment, such as an embroidery, etc. There will also be the option to see the GTX being used to decorate footwear.”
Dye Sublimation Supplies will be demonstrating the PrintPerfect 600S printer with Reveal Sublimation Series Ink, as well as various heat presses, including a mug press, and a selection of sublimation blanks and printing options. Embroiderers will be able to discuss embroidery machines, software options, barcoding and workflow assistance with exhibitors. In addition, the Gunold supplies desk will be able to answer any thread and embroidery questions, and will also be showcasing the latest additions to the Gunold thread range, including Poly Star and Poly Flash threads. On the garment front, Caroline reports that the number of exhibitors at each show ensures there is always a wide range of suppliers, covering T-shirts, sweatshirts, workwear, outerwear, uniforms, headwear, bags, towels, soft toys, etc.
Business growth opportunity
As with previous years, there will be refreshments and parking available at all the shows. Most exhibitors will also be supplying giveaway bags and samples and, in addition, the organisers are running a competition for visitors with the prize being a two- night luxury getaway. The shows are an ideal opportunity to visit a number of leading companies in the textile industry in a relaxed and friendly environment, says Caroline. “Visitors can talk to experts, see new products and gain an understanding of dierent applications, be it a garment, machine or consumable item. Knowing and understanding the various products and applications available ensures a company can grow, develop and plan a future business strategy, regardless of how small or large that company may be.” The first show takes place on 11 June 2019 at Double Tree by Hilton in Swindon. For a complete list of dates and venues, visit the website.