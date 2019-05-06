The Promotion & Branding Shows, which are organised by GS UK, have been running for a number of years and are, says Caroline Jones, software and marketing consultant at GS UK, “the largest, independently run textile shows in the UK”. Sean Barker, UK sales manager at GS UK, explains: “The essence of the shows has always been to select the correct combination of exhibitors to ensure visitors can have direct contact with industry experts in their individual fields of expertise. This may be a representative from a garment distributor who has a knowledge of the brands available or a representative from an individual brand who can answer in-depth questions on their own specific products.” The same is true of the various print and embroidery machine suppliers, he adds, with visitors not only able to see numerous machines in action, but also able to have enough time to ask questions and gather all the technical information they need.

The shows are taking place at six locations in 2019 – Swindon, Leeds/ Bradford, Croydon, Belfast, Dublin and Strathclyde. “This year, the shows have moved to three new venues at Swindon, Leeds and Croydon, so it’s quite exciting for the Promotion & Branding team to visit new locations and reach new businesses throughout the UK and Ireland,” explains Caroline. “Having listened to the feedback we received from exhibitors and visitors we felt it was important to vary the show venues each year and visit different regions of the UK.”