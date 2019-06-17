In March, CorelDraw released Graphics Suite 2019. As well as now offering a version that is compatible with macOS systems, the company also included a number of innovative new features, as Corel’s senior product trainer, Roger Wambolt, explains. “So, you’ve just come out of a great meeting with a client who’s looking for a custom T-shirt design and you want to get the ball rolling. Creating a picture-perfect mock-up is the ideal way to get everyone on the same page and show off your design.

“In this scenario, the customer has delivered the graphics, but they’re hoping you’ll give it some additional creative options. Whether you’re creating artwork, a mock-up or output, CorelDraw Graphics Suite gives you the graphics power you need to get it done quickly. “This step-by-step takes advantage of the new Non-Destructive Effects feature introduced in CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2019. Non-Destructive Effects lets you adjust any effect you’ve applied to your project – all while protecting the original artwork file. Effects can be turned on and off and even rearranged to get the look you want. Plus, once you’ve created a look you’d like to use again, it’s easy to apply them to other projects or save them as a style sheet for the next time.

“With Non-Destructive Eects, you can experiment and make changes to your file while preserving the original. Let’s say the client has asked you to update the artwork to something with a slightly different look. Perhaps you want to experiment with adding Blur, Crystalize, and Shadow to the design, but then you realize you want to drop the Crystalize effect while keeping everything else. With Non-Destructive Effects, the process is seamless.

“In this tutorial, we’ll explore using Non-Destructive Effects in CorelDraw Graphics Suite 2019 for Mac (these effects are available in the Windows version of the suite too). And of course, with the capabilities of the full graphics suite at your disposal, you’ll have all the editing tools you need to create a mock-up that gives your client a life- like picture of the final result.”

Special thanks to Bartowski Design who provided the original artwork for this step-by-step tutorial