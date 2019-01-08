Pure London has announced that fashion designer and activist Katherine Hamnett CBE will deliver the keynote speech at the festival of fashion in February.

In conversation with entrepreneur Anne Lise Kjaer, Katharine will discuss her career in the fashion industry, campaign work for sustainable and ethical production in the clothing and textile industry, and re-launching her brand in today’s market. Renowned for her slogan T-shirts, such as the famous ‘Choose Life’ tee, Katherine relaunched her brand in 2017 with a wide selection of new designs as well as “reissues of of many classic archive unisex pieces.”

Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London, said: “The inventor of the slogan T-shirt, an icon of the 1980’s and an early champion of sustainability in the fashion industry, Pure London is delighted to welcome Katharine to our February show as we continue our own movement for sustainability through the Power of One campaign.”

Anne Lise Kjaer will interview Katherine Hamnett CBE at 3.20pm on Sunday 10 February on the Pure London Main Stage.

www.purelondon.com