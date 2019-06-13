Manufacturing and supply chain expo Pure Origin will launch two new country pavilions this year for Korean and Moroccan manufacturing.

Held alongside the Festival of Fashion Pure London event in July, the new Pure Origin pavilions will showcase textiles, garments, fabrics and accessories from Korea and Morocco.

Organised by the Korea Textile Trade Association (KTTA), the Korean pavilion will present ‘Innovation Korea’, a showcase of clothing and textiles specialising in premium mixed fabrics, wovens and knits that looks to offer “new possibilities, inspiration, and new trends and technology”.

Namhee Kim, global marketing manager at KTTA, said: “Due to the individuality of consumer characteristics, trends in fashion materials are diversifying, market boundaries collapsing and standard marketplaces are disappearing. In order to meet the changes and the demands of the times, the Korean textile industry is promoting future-oriented textile materials with premium as a representative keyword for ‘Innovation Korea’”.

AMDIE, the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, will showcase footwear, accessories, clothing, textiles and leather in the ‘Morocco Now’ Pavilion. Hind Saidi, of AMDIE, said: “Besides being a big industrial base, Morocco is also a mix between exoticism and modernity, which makes creativity a milestone of our culture.

“For Morocco, the penetration of UK market came up as a natural next step in our future business strategy. In fact, the two kingdoms have a lot in common in terms of sharing the same time slot, having a geographical proximity and their willingness to have the best cost quality products, and many Moroccan companies already have a tight business relationship with well-established UK brands”.

Pure London and Pure Origin take place at London Olympia from 21-23 July 2019. Online registration is open now.

