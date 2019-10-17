R A Smart has announced it will hold an open house event in conjunction with HP next month.

Held on Tuesday 12 November, the open house event will showcase the full range of HP’s new Stitch Sublimation printers, and provide industry visitors with live demonstrations of textile finishing.

Alex Mighall, market development manager at R A Smart, said: “The R A Smart open days provide visitors with a unique opportunity to not only see the absolute latest textile printers available on the market, but also to have a full factory tour of our wider operation, including our traditional screen printing, silk weaving and digital departments.”

An education open day will also be held on Wednesday 13 November, which is open to educational establishments only; both open days will follow the same layout and are free to attend.

Each event will take place from 10am-4pm at R A Smart in Bollington, Macclesfield, with light refreshment provided throughout the day. Registration is now open here.

www.rasmart.co.uk