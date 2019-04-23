RA Smart has revealed that it has become the exclusive UK and Ireland specialist reseller for HP’s new Stitch range of textile dye sublimation printers.

Today (23 April 2019) HP launched the S300 and S500 dye sublimation printers at the ISA Show in Las Vegas, US; they can also be seen at Fespa in Munich next month, along with another addition to the line-up, which RA Smart says will allow the printers to cover all levels of productivity.

It reports that the new HP printers are “set to reinvent the way we print dye sublimation, offering a host of new features aimed to increase productivity and reduce downtime”.

The new systems have user interchangeable print heads, a patented media drying system, an integrated built-in colour control, easy end-user colour profiling, a fully automatic smart nozzle compensation system, and direct-to-textile and dye sublimation paper transfer capability.

“There is an HP Stitch solution to meet the requirements of all sectors of digital textile printing including high end and fast fashion, home furnishing, household textiles, sportswear, soft signage, retail, TFS and exhibitions, and education,” explained RA Smart.

To book a demonstration of the HP Stitch range of systems, contact RA Smart.

www.rasmart.co.uk

