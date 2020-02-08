Kerri started stocking the softshell a few years ago, initially in black only due to the limited storage space in her premises.

“The turnover has soared in the last two years, though, and we’re now expanding the colour range,” she adds.

“The R121M shows off embroidered logos very well, and in particular I like the open framing, which saves a lot of fiddling with embroidery access.

“It also washes well, and is an ideal lightweight summer jacket for our rather windy climate.”

The R121M has broad appeal and has proved popular with a wide range of Warrah Worskshop’s customers, Kerri explains.