This month, Amy Cunliffe, co- founder of Inkthreadable in Blackburn, singles out the Creator tee from Stanley/Stella as “it’s probably one of the most effortless T-shirts to print, and the garment’s washability is outstanding”.

She adds: “This T-shirt is 100% organic cotton and it showcases exactly what they’re good at: high quality fashion-fit styles that look amazing when printed.”

Amy particularly likes the fact that the Creator is available in 68 colours, is unbranded in the neck and has tear-away brand labels in the side seam — so it’s the perfect choice for anyone serious about creating their own brand.

“We’ve found The Creator to be very simple to decorate,” explains Amy.