Ever wondered which garments and accessories are your fellow decorators’ go-to products? Each month, one reader tells us why they rate a particular style
This month, Amy Cunliffe, co- founder of Inkthreadable in Blackburn, singles out the Creator tee from Stanley/Stella as “it’s probably one of the most effortless T-shirts to print, and the garment’s washability is outstanding”.
She adds: “This T-shirt is 100% organic cotton and it showcases exactly what they’re good at: high quality fashion-fit styles that look amazing when printed.”
Amy particularly likes the fact that the Creator is available in 68 colours, is unbranded in the neck and has tear-away brand labels in the side seam — so it’s the perfect choice for anyone serious about creating their own brand.
“We’ve found The Creator to be very simple to decorate,” explains Amy.
“It provides an excellent base for our Kornit printers and Melco embroidery machines, so we can achieve amazing results with any type of design. We have customers from all markets and niches that use the Creator for their brands, and this is one of the great things about the product: it’s so versatile that anyone can use it and find that it suits their needs wonderfully.”
As an added bonus, Amy is a huge fan of Stanley/Stella’s eco- credentials. She says: “Stanley/ Stella’s values are very much in-line with our own, and this is clear in the products they manufacture. We aim to provide a sustainable yet high quality product, with minimal impact on the environment. We want to provide garments that stand the test of time and the Creator truly does.”