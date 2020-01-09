This month, Zsolt Petrik, managing director of Fifth Column, reports that his favourite garment is the organic cotton Heavy Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt (EP18L) from Continental Clothing’s EarthPositive range.

Zsolt says: “We’ve been using EarthPositive garments since Continental launched them over a decade ago and the whole range has been very popular with our clients ever since. These EP18L long sleeve tees are the perfect fit. The weight is 190gsm, which works really well, and they have cuffs, which is a must these days.”

As an ethical decorator, Zsolt appreciates the fact that EarthPositive garments are made from certified organic cotton. He says: “The manufacturing facilities are approved by the Fair Wear Foundation and EarthPositive is also climate neutral, which is something that’s important to us.”