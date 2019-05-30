This month, Gill Thomas of St Mawgan Embroidery Company in Cornwall explains why she rates the HydraPlus 2000 Jacket from Russell.Â â€œI am a big fan of Russell products and always recommend this brand to my clients that are looking for corporate branded clothing.

â€œThis jacket is available for men and women from XS to 4XL, the shape and styling is smart and is ideal for thoseÂ in a customer-facing job who might be in and out of a car and an officeÂ all day. It is distributed by most UK workwear suppliers so I have never had any difficulty with supply. And it has embroidery access zips in the lining.Â

â€œIt is made from nylon taslan with PU coating. The fabric is soft, breathable and easy to wear but it is densely woven and has what feels like a rubberised coating on the back. A great fabric for outdoorwear, but it really presented some challenges to embroider. The biggest challenge was to stop the thread from shredding. I asked a couple of experts in the industry for advice and with some trial and error I managed to create a really successful embroidered product that I will definitely continue to recommend.

â€œWhen embroidering on this type of fabric I will always do the following:

Use a light coating of clear silicon spray on the tear-away backing.

Use viscose thread (I expected polyester thread to work better, but it doesnâ€™t)

Use the needle Gebedur RG 80/12 DB XK5 SAN1

Reduce the sewing speed to approximately 500 stitches per minute Create a design that is slightly lighter, not too dense and avoid small stitches

www.stmawganembroideryco.co.uk