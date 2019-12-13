This month, Andy Bailey, owner of Not Just T-Shirts, says that his favourite garment is the Kustom Kit Klassic Polo Shirt (KK403). “We’ve used the KK403 since we first opened 10 years ago, and we’ve never had any problems with shrinkage or bobbling,” says Andy.

“This polo can be washed at 60°C and tumble dried. Just the other week a customer said he was ready to order some new ones — when we checked he had last ordered these in 2013 and they still looked good!”

Andy sells this polo into a wide range of markets from sports clubs to hospitality, workwear and retail. He believes that customers like the fact that this style is a little longer than most budget polos. He says: “They’re available in lots of colours, as well as a ladies’ and children’s version. The ladies’ version (KK703) is particularly popular due to its nice fit and long length.”

To get the best results when heat pressing, Andy uses a 10cm pad to avoid the buttons pressing through. He adds: “After embroidering we use a spray starch to remove any frame marks left on the garment.”

