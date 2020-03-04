“We have had huge interest from the music and fashion clients for this product, hence why I’m banging on about it,” he comments. “The 5001 has a great overall shape, and the fit seems consistent throughout large volumes. Huge positives are its super-soft feel and no fibrillation.

“It washes really well, keeping its shape and, more importantly, its print quality. On drying, the T-shirt again keeps its shape, and the label doesn’t distort.”

When printing with plastisol inks, Jason notes that the 5001 “glues well to the boards, settles nicely under heat and the ink lays really well”.

He says that when printing the 5001 with discharge inks “the coverage is amazing, but the colour is not as vibrant as we would like and opacity isn’t as punchy as some other brands. However, AS Colour is working with us to improve these minor issues.”

His tip for garment decorators using discharge inks with the 5001? Use lower than normal mesh counts.

www.somersetprintco.com