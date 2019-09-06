Ever wondered which garments and accessories industry professionals prefer? Each issue, one reader tells us why they rate a particular style
This month, Jordan Crumpton, director of The Uniform Room in Dudley, picks out the Premier Coolchecker Plus Piqué Polo – Coolplus (PR630) as his favourite item to decorate.
Jordan is impressed with the garment’s versatility and says that it appeals to a wide range of clients.
“This polo shirt is suitable for a number of different industries, from the catering and hospitality industry to more office-based environments,” he explains. “It’s a modern piece of workwear which acts as a smart alternative to a shirt.”
He also likes the fact that there’s a wide range of colour and sizing options.
“It now comes in 16 different colours and has a sizing range from small to 6XL. It comes in both a male and female fit and boasts wicking features that help draw moisture away from the body in hot conditions.”
Jordan admits that 100% polyester garments can sometimes be more challenging (“a nightmare”) to embroider, so he has the following tip for decorators: “If you’re using a dense design, use a cutaway stabiliser, so that the stabiliser stays with the design for the life of the item.”