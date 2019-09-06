This month, Jordan Crumpton, director of The Uniform Room in Dudley, picks out the Premier Coolchecker Plus Piqué Polo – Coolplus (PR630) as his favourite item to decorate.

Jordan is impressed with the garment’s versatility and says that it appeals to a wide range of clients.

“This polo shirt is suitable for a number of different industries, from the catering and hospitality industry to more office-based environments,” he explains. “It’s a modern piece of workwear which acts as a smart alternative to a shirt.”

He also likes the fact that there’s a wide range of colour and sizing options.