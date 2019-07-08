Nic Simons, director at Shirt Monkey in Winsford, Cheshire, says he and his colleagues “are big fans of the new range of Next Level garments” which are now available in the UK through PenCarrie. A particular favourite at Shirt Monkey is the NX6410 Next Level Apparel Unisex Sueded Crew Neck T-Shirt.

“There is no other garment on the market that I am aware of that is this soft,” explains Nic. “From a comfort point of view, the garment is second to none. When customers come into our production facility to sample garments, as soon as they feel the fabric on this garment, they are immediately sold. The garment is relatively new in the UK so it is always exciting when something like this comes along and we can start to push it out to our clients.”

Nic prints the tees on Kornit Avalanche HD6 machines. “They are a little thicker than usual garments so do require a little bit more fixation agent to ensure a nice print. We also recommend a delay between spray and print, this will allow the fixation to fully soak into the fabric before printing. If you really want your print to pop off the shirt, you can increase the white ink underbase levels slightly for dark garments.”

The team at Shirt Monkey recommends the Next Level Apparel range to clients who have a focus on fashion and quality. “This garment is definitely not a throwaway product, it feels premium and offers our clients a great opportunity to print and rebrand into a very high-end finished product,” says Nic.

www.shirtmonkey.co.uk