RemaDays Warsaw has revealed that its 16th exhibition will be held from the 12-14 February 2020.

The international advertising and printing trade fair will take place at the Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, and the organisers say it is the “fifth biggest exhibition event in the world, and the second biggest in Europe”.

At least 800 exhibitors are expected, said RemaDays, and will showcase a range of products and technology for the advertising industry. In the Textile Zone, visitors will also be able to view products from the manufacturers, importers and distributors of promotional, workwear, sportswear, and medical and protective clothing, as well as textile machinery and equipment.

