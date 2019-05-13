Â â€œWhen Frazerâ€˜s band split up he went into the print industry, I stayed on the road. When I came off the road, heâ€˜d just been made redundant. By some coincidence,Â I canâ€˜t remember how, we just happened to meet up. I said,â€™Oh, Iâ€˜ll help you start a business. Iâ€˜ll help out for two weeks, while you get on your feet.â€˜ That was in 2001 and Iâ€˜m still here.”

Rog admits that he knew nothing about T-shirts, â€œother than trying to blag them from people, and in my capacity as a tour manager and ordering swag for bands on tour”. Having been the person ordering T-shirts for a couple of decades, he was suddenly poacher turned gamekeeper.Â â€œFrazer made it very easy for me to understand, because heâ€˜s very, very good at what he does, heâ€˜s a proper craftsman,” Rog explains. â€œI learnt the trade from a craftsmanâ€˜s perspective, rather than a financial perspective.” Setting up a business was something Rog was comfortable with, having been self-employed for years. Besides, the print business was only ever meant to be small, he says, just printing for local bands.

â€œWe found a little industrial unit, local to us both. Very small, about 1,000 square feet, and I sat down with Frazer and said,â€™Right what do you need? Whatâ€˜s your shopping list?â€˜ We started off with the obvious exposure unit, a small tunnel dryer, one six-colour press, a stock of inks and screens, some of which we scavenged from places, some we bought. Everything was secondhand basically, from contacts. Of course, Frazer already had the contacts in the supplier world. Now we just had to set up relationships for garments. It was fun, it was reasonably straightforward to set up.”