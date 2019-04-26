Result Clothing has created a series of short videos to promote its key new or seasonal outerwear garments. The products are worn by models in the minute-long videos, which have initially been released to the brand’s distributors and aim to demonstrate the look, fit and cut of the garment. Key features, such as pockets, lining, zip and stitching details, are highlighted during the films.

â€œIt can be difficult to visualise the quality and specification of a product from just an image or description in a brochure or on a website; we therefore wanted to offer our customers a more demonstrative and engaging experience of some of the key products in our range,” explained Result director Sara Sanders-Smith.

Products currently featured in the videos include the Soft Padded Jacket (R233M), Stonewash Denim Softshell (R406X) and the Urban Biker Style Jacket (R402X). Further product videos will be added to the series and all released videos are available in the download section of the Result website.

www.resultclothing.com

