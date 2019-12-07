Result has announced its continued support of Sunderland Rangers Football Club by donating kit to its entire children’s team.

The outerwear supplier provided each member of the junior team with its Winter Parka (R207J). Result first donated kit to the football club two years ago, providing players and their coaches with jackets and beanies.

John Sweeney from the junior league team said: “Without generous people like Result, grassroots football would be doomed. I’m still gobsmacked a company of their size has opted to help out our little club.”

Director Sara Sanders-Smith said Result was privileged to support grassroots football, as having a good coordinated look helps them all pull together as a team, and she wished the players and supporters at Sunderland Rangers continued success this season.

www.resultclothing.com