Result Headwear has introduced new items to its Core range for autumn, including the Â½ Mesh Truckers Cap (RC089X).

Bringing a vintage classic up-to-date, the five-panel polyester cap has a white front panel with a colour contrast peak and mesh back for cooling air-flow and comfort. It features a semi-curved fabric recycled PE peak, classic snapback adjuster and a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

The retro-style cap is available in one size in seven colourways, including new neon colours, and is suitable for embroidery and transfer print.

www.resultheadwear.com