Result Headwear has extended its Winter Essentials range with the new Adult and Junior Pompom Beanies (RC028X/RC028J).

Perfect for schoolwear, sports and teamwear, says the brand, the new beanies are heavyweight styles that are knitted double thickness for added warmth with an on-trend deep fold cuff. The washable beanies are also label-free and ready-to-brand with embroidery.

Part of Result’s Colour Collection, both styles are available in nine colours: black, navy, purple, royal, grey, bottle green, flo orange, flo yellow and a festive red.

Result’s Winter Essentials collection also includes knitted and fleece scarves, hats and gloves.

www.resultheadwear.com