How to set up

When setting up these DTG printers in a retail setting, there are a number of factors to consider. First, says Rob, establish what level of interaction you want to oer your customers. â€œIf you want to give them a hands-on experience, the printer should be the centre of attention and the focus of the installation.â€œ If staff are goingÂ to operate the machine, position it so customers can still see it printing, but only staff can access it.Â He continues: â€œA great way to add value to the product is to consider it not only

as an item that is bought and sold, butÂ as a collaborative experience that the customer can feel a part of. In this sense, it pays to install a kiosk or booth that lets the customer add their own artwork within an app and then send it to the printer.”

Rob confirms that safety risks are â€œrelatively lowâ€œ as there is no risk of customers being burned by an external heat press â€“ like the Ri 100, the BT-12 contains a built-in heat press.Â He also recommends displaying examples of printed items to give customers an instant impression of whatâ€˜s possible. â€œAlways ensure thatÂ your examples are of the highest quality and ensure that theyâ€™re relevant to the customers you wish to attract,” he says. â€œWhatever the product, if itâ€™s developed in line with the demands of the local market and the current setup of the business, theyâ€™ll stand a better chance of selling. T-shirts for special events like birthdays will sell well from a pop-up shop platform in a busy shopping centre. If the BT-12 is installed within a larger retail business, itâ€™s best to keep the designs relevant to that business â€“ for example, a bookshop could sell tote bags customised with covers of classic novels.”

When it comes to setting prices for the customised products, Rob points out that there will be a lot of competition in the form of online sellers who donâ€˜t have the overheads of a bricks-and-mortar premises. â€œHowever, you can justify aÂ higher priceÂ by offering aÂ walk-in, while-you-wait service that the customer can interact with,” he adds. â€œItâ€™s always best to study the local competition too and tailor your prices to best fit the expectations of your clientele.” He also warns decorators to consider that if their business depends on one device, they need to do all they can to mitigate any potential downtime. â€œOne of the main benefits of the BT-12 is that every unit is sold with a RolandCare Original Warranty, which covers the user against the most common faults and technical issues.”