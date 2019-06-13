The company’s move into leisurewear follows the arrival in the business of Adrian’s 22-year-old daughter, Jodie, in October last year. With a background in cosmetics sales, she has been instrumental in the new retail set-up as well as production and marketing. Adrian’s wife Viv has been on board since the garage days and now looks after the accounts and helps in production. Their youngest, Sam, aged 21, joined the business in production two years ago after doing an apprenticeship in engineering. While Keith has retired from the day-to-day running of the business, he is still involved and his wife Pat – also there since the start – continues to work three days a week. “It is a proper family-run, third-generation business so we are pretty proud of that,” Adrian says.

After this year’s developments, sales are currently split around 20% consumers and 80% trade, with garment decoration remaining the largest part of the business. With both sides growing, Adrian is committed to not chasing sales just on price. “There’s no point trying to compete on price: you are just buying business. There’s no margin for error. I just don’t want to get involved in that kind of work.” Instead, South East Workwear thrives on relationships with customers and Adrian’s expertise: he presents YouTube video series, Hammer and Togs, with carpenter Wayne Perrey, showcasing all kinds of new products from workwear to tools – filmed in a purpose-built studio at the family home.

Adrian may be shattered, but he still has a restless energy that suggests South East Workwear will not be standing still. “There’s an option for more space here which would allow us to expand the shop – I would like to try making it more like a department store – and to have a little bit more room for production,” he says. But, as the embroidery machines whirr in the background, he concedes that this may have to wait until next year.

www.seworkwear.com