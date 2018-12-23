“At the very beginning of my career I learned that it is theÂ manufacturer who mustÂ adapt to the market needs, not the opposite, therefore it is veryÂ important to listen to customers,â€œ explains Philippe Vasbinder. An industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the automated folding equipment sector, Philippe founded Dekken, a manufacturer of textile folding machines, in 2011. The move was made in response to the fast growth of the garment market, in particular the rapid development of direct-to-garment technology and the introduction of new textiles, such as moisture-wicking, dry- fit fabrics.

Philippeâ€˜s emphasis on listening to customer feedback to continuously adapt and improve the equipmentÂ the company manufactures has ledÂ to the establishment of a solid, well- respected range of machines. The Dekken line-up includes the bestselling T-Apparel, which is distributed in the UK by MHM Direct GB. â€œThe T-Apparel is the most advanced equipment available on the market because it is fully configurable from very simple to highly specialised tasks,â€œ he explains. â€œThe design was made from the beginning to be flexible and adaptable to the changes of the market, and importantly, it is made to last thanks to its high quality components.”

Â This year saw the launch of aÂ compact model called the T-Mini.Â â€œItÂ is specially designed for very small to mid-sized production,â€œ says Philippe.Â â€œA very impressive point is that there is an integrated bagging facility, whichÂ is unique in this size of equipment.â€œ Another new development in 2018Â was the addition of a laser positioning system to the T-Apparel. In the second half of 2019, Dekken will introduceÂ a new bagging solution that can be directly integrated behind the T-Apparel.

Â Environmental concernsÂ For those thinking of investing in packing equipment, Philippe suggests the compact T-Mini with integrated bagger for small and medium production business models, i.e. those producing from 200 to 500 garments a day, and the flexible and full configurable T-Apparel for those producing 2,000 to 3,000 a day.Â He adds: â€œSince we are not selling a price, but instead a solution that will save much more money in the long-term than any discount, I suggest customers compare the solutions available on the market and request a demo so as to compare â€˜apples with applesâ€˜.â€œ Dekken also offers the T-Fold, which folds flat products such as towels and blankets up to a size of 120cm x 230cm. As DTG continues to evolve, Philippe believes that manufacturers needÂ to rethink the whole production process and bring folding and packing equipment closer to the dryer. â€œOne important factor in reducing costsÂ is to reduce the distance between equipment,â€œ he says.Â Another factor to be consideredÂ is sustainability. Environmental concerns are rising rapidly to the top of the agenda for many end users now, especially with regards to plastic. â€œAs aÂ machine manufacturer we follow the customersâ€˜ and market needs,” Philippe says. â€œToday, there is already plastic made from corn or milk and when the customers are ready to accept such plastic thenÂ the equipment will be adapted for it.”Â He adds: â€œDekken equipment is designed to beÂ eco-friendly: it has a very low energy usage, requires very littleÂ maintenance and is designed to last. Equipment with a long lifetime is eco-friendly, because the customerÂ will need to replace it less frequently.”Â www.dekkenmachinery.comÂ

