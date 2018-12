“At the very beginning of my career I learned that it is the manufacturer who must adapt to the market needs, not the opposite, therefore it is very important to listen to customers,“ explains Philippe Vasbinder. An industry veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the automated folding equipment sector, Philippe founded Dekken, a manufacturer of textile folding machines, in 2011. The move was made in response to the fast growth of the garment market, in particular the rapid development of direct-to-garment technology and the introduction of new textiles, such as moisture-wicking, dry- fit fabrics.

Philippe‘s emphasis on listening to customer feedback to continuously adapt and improve the equipment the company manufactures has led to the establishment of a solid, well- respected range of machines. The Dekken line-up includes the bestselling T-Apparel, which is distributed in the UK by MHM Direct GB. “The T-Apparel is the most advanced equipment available on the market because it is fully configurable from very simple to highly specialised tasks,“ he explains. “The design was made from the beginning to be flexible and adaptable to the changes of the market, and importantly, it is made to last thanks to its high quality components.”

This year saw the launch of a compact model called the T-Mini. “It is specially designed for very small to mid-sized production,“ says Philippe. “A very impressive point is that there is an integrated bagging facility, which is unique in this size of equipment.“ Another new development in 2018 was the addition of a laser positioning system to the T-Apparel. In the second half of 2019, Dekken will introduce a new bagging solution that can be directly integrated behind the T-Apparel.