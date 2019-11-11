Recycled polyester

Trutex exhibited with the message ‘Nurture the Future’ to highlight how sustainability informs its whole business, including new additions to its ranges. Instead of a traditional mix of cotton and polyester, the brand has introduced polo shirts and sweatshirts made with 100% recycled polyester manufactured using PET polymer from plastic bottles. The label and trim are made from recycled fabric and even the label cord is wax. “They have a very good hand feel,” noted marketing manager Rowena Allen, adding that, “they’ve been very well received.” Trutex has also added fabric made with a mix of recycled polyester and sustainably sourced viscose for its skirts and boys’ trousers. In addition, it presented the new ‘Reborn’ initiative to recycle old schoolwear into polymer for other uses such as furniture. “This gives it an opportunity for another life after the garments have been worn,” Rowena explained. “A lot of schools are really engaged with that. We are talking to schools about how to do it logistically.”

School knitwear specialist Rowlinson promoted the ethical and sustainable aspects of its business, including its new range of blazers and jackets with outers made of recycled polyester. “The eco story is about the product, but we are talking about it more widely than that including the people who make the product – making sure they are looked after and working in the right conditions,” said sales and marketing director Matt Clark. As it works towards becoming Carbon Neutral by the end of 2019 and achieving B Corporation ethical certification, the company highlighted how it gained certification to The Planet Mark sustainability programme in September. “It’s an ongoing journey,” Matt said. “There is momentum coming from our customer base. We sell into retailers who are having conversations with schools who want their uniforms sourced ethically due to pressure from the kids.