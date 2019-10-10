Getting started

It didn’t take long for Gemma’s business to take off. “It was literally just friends of friends and word of mouth. I was working every single hour I could while the girls were asleep.” To meet demand, she needed an embroidery machine — but the cost seemed prohibitive. Luckily, the owner of a Sussex embroiderer was so impressed with what Gemma was doing that he sold her a Brother PR650 for £500 in 10 instalments. “The fact that somebody in business helped me to get started, I will never forget. It was amazing for me, and my family, as it catapulted us to the next stage. I worked my absolute behind off to pay this money every single month. We’ve still got the machine now. She’s still going strong.”

Rocket & Rose now has six embroidery machines, all Brother PR series. “They are domestic hobby machines but they work for us.” It also has four printing stations, using Silhouette Cameo machines and a Graphtec vinyl cutter. Whether working with glitter, foil or plain varieties, all their garment films are sourced from Dae Ha UK. “We never order from anyone else. Childrenswear is washed day in, day out: the last thing you want is anything shrinking or something falling off. The glitter stays bright all the time. We test everything in a tumble dryer. We know the quality is good, both the print and the garments.”

Gemma no longer works on the kitchen table, nor is she based in Sussex. With the business growing and their son Frankie arriving in 2014, Dan gave up his job in security to support Gemma at home and at work. The couple moved their family from Crawley to Devon, ending up in the village of Winkleigh. “We realised we could take the business anywhere in the UK,” Gemma says. “We decided to stick a pin on a map and move somewhere prettier.” The business expanded into Gemma and Dan’s new garage, and they then took on their first member of staff. “It’s scary employing people,” Gemma admits.

“You get so passionate about things that it is hard to hand over to someone else. You are giving them a little bit of your heart. But we were lucky as she was wonderful.” The couple now have four other people working with them, although Gemma adds: “I never wanted to be the boss person; I wanted everyone to work with me.” The business has since moved to an old building converted into a shop with a workshop, sewing room and office where orders are processed and fulfilled.