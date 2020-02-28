Roland Academy has announced the opening of its new training site at the Vivid Laminating Technologies headquarters in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire.

The new facility features a modern training room and showroom space with a range of print and finishing equipment, as well as on-site parking.

Ollie Bishop, Roland Academy trainer, said: “We’re delighted to announce a new Roland Academy training site at Vivid Laminating of Leicestershire, suppliers of some of the highest-rated print finishing equipment on the market.

“Their headquarters in the heart of the country will help make the Roland Academy more accessible to our UK-wide customer base, and will give us a platform to provide training to more customers than ever in 2020.”

Roland Academy will also introduce two new courses at its new training facility, which are updates of its current Introduction to Digital Print and Intermediate Digital Print, and will begin in March.

“The world of digital print is moving really fast and it’s probably even faster in Roland, which is why we want to give delegates the most up-to-date and relevant training available,” added Ollie.

The company has also introduced new remote and onsite, one-to-one training options for individuals or groups. Customers can now choose between onsite sessions conducted by Roland Academy trainers, or online personalised live video training, which can be joined from anywhere with an internet connection.

The Roland Academy training courses can be booked via the company’s website and Eventbrite.

www.rolanddg.co.uk/support/roland-academy