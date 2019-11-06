Roland DG has announced the launch of its TrueVis VG upgrade programme for the EMEA region.

Current EMEA users of the companyâ€™s VG-640 and VG-540 wide-format printer/cutters will now be able to access many of the latest, most advanced functions of the recently launched VG2 series via a simple conversion process.

The upgrade will enable TrueVis VG users to make their printer/cutters compatible with the latest TR2 inks and the new â€˜True Rich Colorâ€™ colour management preset, as well as gain access to the latest version of the VersaWorks 6 RIP software, enhanced print and cut functionalities, a range of firmware upgrades and a new hardware option, which is said to deliver enhanced productivity and efficiency.

TrueVis VG users will now also be compatible with the advanced Roland DG Mobile Panel 2 app, which allows operators to perform even more functions from a smartphone or tablet. After conversion, VG systems will also be compatible with the new TUC-4Â optional media take-up system, which supports two modes for improved take-up accuracy.

Paul Willems, head of business development and product management for Roland DG EMEA, said: “This is a great opportunity for current VG owners to quickly and easily boost the performance of their existing printer/cutters with many of the latest VG2 innovations, helping to give them the competitive edge and to provide the very best service for their customers. Itâ€™s another example of our commitment to helping ourÂ customers to get the very best return on their investment in Roland DG technology.

â€œThe latest VG2 series is winning industry accolades and bringing great advantages to our customers, so we are delighted to offer VG users the opportunity to upgrade to so many of the VG2’s exceptional functions.”

Current VG-640/540 users can upgrade their devices by downloading the specified firmware, and the latest version of VersaWorks 6 RIP software.

www.rolanddg.co.uk