This month Roland DGÂ will hold an open event for visitors to find out more about its UV printing solution, the VersaUV LEF series.

Taking place on 18 July at the Roland Creative CentreÂ in Clevedon, Somerset, the Better Business Bootcamp will enable industry professionals to put UV printing to the test with their own choice of unusual objects or materials.

The event will start with an open discussion about the items that the attendees want to print, followed by practical training sessions and a seminar on how to profit from UV printing. Visitors will also get to see the VersaUV printers in action and watch their own samples being made.

A light lunch and a goody bag will also be provided at the event. Places are free and can be booked here at: RolandDG/UVBootcamp

www.rolanddg.co.uk

