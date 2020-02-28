The new DTG printer is said to print a T-shirt in as little as eight seconds, and features a sliding baseplate/docking jig design, which allows different sizes of jigs to be combined for maximum versatility, especially on short production runs, said Roland.

“With the latest ErgoSoft Roland RIP with variable data and an auto-white function, it makes direct-to-garment production extremely efficient.”

Paul Willems, Roland DG’s director of business development and product management EMEA, commented: “The new Texart XT-640S-DTG is another great example of the opportunities offered by Roland digital technology.

“Its speed, accuracy and versatility make it ideal for garment suppliers moving from screen printing to digital, those already running multiple direct-to-garment machines, brands bringing production in-house, garment embroidery businesses looking to diversify their product offering, and many more. The digital direct-to-garment printing market is set to grow and grow, and we’re looking forward to helping more of our customers join it.”

Roland DG will be on stand C60 in Hall 7 at Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 from 24-27 March in Madrid, Spain.

www.rolanddg.co.uk