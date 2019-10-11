Roland DG Corporation has announced the addition of the SG2 series to its range of TrueVis wide-format eco-solvent printer/cutters.

The new SG2 series offers three models – SG2-640, SG2-540 and SG2-300 – which come in sizes 1,625mm, 1,371mm and 762mm respectively. They are said to deliver the same accuracy, cutting performance and print quality as the multi-award-winning TrueVis series, and offer the “streamlined workflow and the super-fast, same-day turnaround speeds that busy print service providers (PSPs) need”, said Roland.

Kohei Tanabe, president of the digital printing business division at Roland DG, said: “I strongly believe that by providing outstanding colour and versatility in three different sizes at an affordable price, the new SG2 series will appeal to large numbers of digital print business owners.

“In addition to individuals just entering the sign and display graphics market, we designed it especially for those focused on diversifying their print businesses by expanding graphic product offerings while also maximising profitability through efficient production.”

The new series has a CMYK ink configuration, while the SG2 also uses the new TR2 ink, which promises superior colour reproduction capabilities and a wide colour gamut, as well as the newly developed True Rich Color preset. “Now vibrant colour can be combined with neutral grays, smooth gradations and natural skin tones to create stunning graphics,” explained Roland. Both the SG2 and TR2 ink are certified by the 3M MCS Warranty, as well as the Avery Dennison ICS performance guarantee, and are certified GreenGuard Gold for safe indoor graphic applications, even in sensitive locations such as schools and hospitals.

The SG2 series also features a newly developed automatic pinch roller system that’s said to require minimal operator intervention; a new functionality that promises to conduct highly accurate automated printing and cutting with or without crop marks; and a precision perforated-cut function promising high quality die-cut, ready-made labels/decals without the need for trimming. It also has a new ink delivery system that’s said to reduce ink consumption by up to 54% due to automated maintenance sequences; an optional take-up unit is also available, which supports two modes according to the type of media chosen for “increased take-up stability and smooth post-print processing”.

Kohei added: “Roland DG is committed to providing products to help graphic providers and sign makers unleash their creative possibilities, transform their imagination into reality, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment when people react to their output graphics with ‘wow!’.”

