Roland DG has announced that the Cotodesign software is now compatible with an extended range of its benchtop and desktop devices.

The design and print management software package enables retailers to offer customers on-demand product personalisation in-store, and is now compatible with a number of Roland devices. This includes: the VersaUV LEF series of UV-LED inkjet printers; the VersaStudio BT-12 DTG printer; the VersaStudio BN-20 printer/cutter; the DGShape LD-80 laser decorator; the Metaza MPX-95 metal engraving machine; and the CAMM-1 GS-24 vinyl cutter.

Cotodesign can be used to personalise a variety of products, such as T-shirts, caps, tote bags, jewellery, smartphone cases, stationery, gifts and promotional items. It is said to be easy to use, and can be integrated into a range of retail environments, including small kiosks, pop-ups and department store concessions, and as a tailored printing service during events, exhibitions or shows.

Paul Willems, head of business development and product management for Roland DG EMEA, said: ”Roland’s personalisation solutions are used by retailers and brands across the globe to offer their customers an engaging experience which drives footfall and ultimately profits. Consumer demand for personalised products continues to grow, and Cotodesign takes product personalisation to the next level by putting the power in the hands of the consumers themselves.”

Tailored to the retailer’s brand, product range and market segment, Cotodesign enables customers to select the product they want to personalise, and choose from a range of design templates using the intuitive interface on an in-store tablet. Customers can also upload their own photos or images from their mobile devices to the software to create a truly unique item in just a few minutes, says the company.

“Cotodesign software is fully integrated with a selection of Roland DG’s compact and intuitive devices, which quickly and safely image the customer’s design onto their chosen product as soon as the order is placed.”

