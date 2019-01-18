Roland DG has confirmed that it is launching its first ever direct-to-garment printer this month.

The compact Roland DG VersaStudio BT-12 is billed as “an affordable direct-to-garment desktop printer ideal for printing directly on cotton-based products”.

The A4-sized printer has a maximum print resolution of 1,200dpi and can print onto fabrics with 50-100% cotton content. An optional finishing unit (HB-12) that can be stacked with the printer unit is also available.

Etsuo Harada, division president of COTO Business Division for Roland DG, reports that since the introduction of VersaCamm SP-300 in 2003, Roland DG inkjet printers have increasingly been used in the production of custom apparel and fabric goods. “More recently,” Etsuo said, “in-store personalisation services for printing customer designs have grown rapidly. To meet this demand, the COTO Business Division developed the new DTG printer.”

The printer, which measures 399mm (W) by 760mm (D), is said to be capable of producing a product from start to finish in as little as 10 minutes, and to be easy to operate with minimal training.

www.rolanddga.com