DGShape Corporation, subsidiary of Roland DG, has announced the launch of the DE-3 desktop engraver.

The compact, portable DE-3 can engrave on materials such as metals, wood items and engraving laminates and plastics. The new unit’s engraving technology enables users to personalise a variety of applications including nameplates and labels, tactile and durable signage, awards, tools and gifts.

Hisashi Bito, president of DGShape, said: â€œThe DE-3 builds on the legacy of Roland engraving solutions that is advanced today by DGShape Corporation and affirms DGShapeâ€™s commitment to providing reliable, desktop solutions for the entrepreneur to build a business.

“A cornerstone of all DGShape machines is their ease of use. Operation is as simple as pressing a button. DGShape prides itself on the concept of the ‘Open System’. This open architecture offers the flexibility of using design software and tooling that engraving professionals are already familiar with.”

The DGShape DE-3 is an evolution of the company’s EGX-350 and features a range of enhancements to improve ease of operation, includingÂ theÂ introduction of a laser-pointer, updated nose cone technology for higher quality engraving on uneven material, a data buffer for offline engraving and new bundled software: Dr. Engrave Plus.Â

DGShape provideÂ digital fabrication toolsÂ including 3D printers, 3D milling machines and engraving machines worldwide.Â

