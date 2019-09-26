Roland DG has announced the launch of its new VersaUV LEF2-300 benchtop UV flatbed printer in the EMEA region.

The latest model in the LEF2 series of benchtop UV printers, the LEF2-300 has a 770 x 330 x 100mm print area with four print heads and two UV lamps. This offers “the same stunning quality and ultra-realistic graphics of the recently launched LEF2-200, whilst delivering 1.5 times the print area and printing speed needed for the volume production of profitable, customised products on-demand,” says Roland.

The LEF2-300 prints on virtually any surface, making it ideal for promotional products, adds the company. “Its low-heat UV-LED lamps instantly cure ink on the surface of the media, allowing photos, graphics and fine text to be printed onto a huge range of hard and soft materials including PVC, plastics, canvas, leather, fabric and more, with unmatched print quality.

“Clear ink produces premium gloss and matt finishes that can be applied in multiple layers for a simulated embossed look, and amazingly life-like textures.”

Kohei Tanabe, president of Roland DG’s digital printing business division, explained how the LEF2-300’s advanced new features make printing even easier, faster and more efficient: “A multiple print function for printing the same data again by simply pressing a button on the control panel, and a printer status monitor for checking the operating status of multiple printers in real-time, both promote efficient performance when printing large volumes.

“As everyone’s lifestyles and preferences become increasingly varied, the demand for making one-of-a-kind items, or high-mix small-batch runs, continues to grow. The LEF2 series is designed to meet such demand, as it’s capable of on-demand printing quickly onto a diverse range of materials.We aim to develop more products that encourage customer creativity in order to boost business growth.”

