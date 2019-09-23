Roland DG has announced the introduction of two LV series laser engravers in the EMEA region: the 29” LV-290 and 18” LV-180.

The compact LV series uses a non-contact CO 2 laser, and is said to engrave shapes and text with crisp edges at high speed out of a range of materials, including plastics, wood, leather, paper and cork. “Unlike conventional digital engravers, cut surfaces have a smooth, clean finish without burrs, eliminating the need for any final touch-up work,” said Roland, which added that, “with no engraving cutters to break or wear out, the laser maintains a stunning, accurate finish with no degradation in quality.”

The company also explained how combining an LV engraving machine with a Roland print system enables users to create profitable items, such as custom giftware or personalised awards. Roland said: “Jigs for items to be UV-printed for example, can be easily created by cutting out resin shapes for the required number of items. The LV-290 is standard equipped with a CCD camera that supports positioning the material to accurately contour cut UV-printed graphics.”

Kohei Tanabe, president of Roland DG’s digital printing business division, commented: “By combining the LV series’ capabilities with our LEF/LEF2 series UV benchtop flatbed printers featuring exceptional print capabilities, it’s possible to create premium value items that cannot be accomplished by each product alone. This unique fusion of different capabilities opens up profitable new business possibilities.”

The LV-180 is said to offer compact, intuitive operation, which is ideal for business start-ups and retailers looking to add value to existing product lines via back room fulfilment of ‘click and collect’ orders and online sales. The LV-290 promises to deliver enhanced engraving, cutting and production capabilities, making it perfect for sign makers and print service providers looking to expand their portfolio, as well as low/mid-volume manufacturers looking to increase production efficiency.

