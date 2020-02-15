Roland DG has announced the release of its new guide to print-and-cut technology.

The Roland Guide to Print and Cut covers every aspect of running a print-and-cut business, from basic concepts all the way to choosing the most suitable device, said the manufacturer.

“Prospective business owners can get an idea of the investment needed to get started in this field, while existing print service providers can find inspiration for product diversification. The guide demonstrates how easy it is to branch into other applications, like vehicle wraps and garment decoration, with plenty more inspiration in the form of Roland DG customer case studies.”

Joe Wigzell, Roland DG UK’s academy and creative centre manager, said: “As a company that deals with several print-and-cut solutions, we’ve recognised the need for a high-level guide to this versatile technology.

“Given the growing popularity of these devices, there are a lot of new players entering the market without the background knowledge to help them make a wise investment. With this guide, we hope we have created a valuable resource for both beginners and print veterans.”

The Roland Guide to Print and Cut can be downloaded for free from the company’s website.

