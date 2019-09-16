Roland DG has announced that three of its products received ‘Product of the Year’ awards from the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA).

The TrueVIS VG2 printer/cutters won the SGIA award in the ‘Roll-to-Roll/Solvent/Latex (under 80 inches)’ category, while the company’s TR2 ink and Texart RT-640M multifunction dye-sublimation printer won awards in the ‘Digital Inks – Eco-Solvent/Solvent/Latex’ and ‘Roll-to-Roll Disperse Ink on Textile’ categories respectively.

Andrew Oransky, president and CEO of Roland DGA, (Roland DG’s US-based sales and marketing subsidiary), said: “Considering that there were more than 200 entrants this year in 72 different categories, having not just one, but three Roland DG products win top honours is quite an accomplishment.

“We’re thrilled to receive this kind of recognition, as it’s representative of all the hard work, research and development that went into each of these offerings.”

Kohei Tanabe, president of Roland DG digital printing business division, added: “We are very pleased to receive these prestigious awards. Roland DG is committed to providing products to help graphic providers and sign makers unleash their creative possibilities, transform their imagination into reality, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment when people react to their output graphics with ‘wow!’”

The three Roland DG products will be displayed on stand 4616 at the Printing United tradeshow in Dallas, Texas, from the 23-25 October 2019.

