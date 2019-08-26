Roland DG UK will exhibit the Texart RT-640M sublimation printer at its stand in the Diversification Zone at The Print Show next month.

The Print Show will feature a wealth of printing technology, with its Diversification Zone offering visitors access to in-depth information on textile printing, promotional printing and more. Rob Goleniowski of Roland DG UK said: “The Print Show’s Diversification Zone is the perfect space for us to demonstrate our incredible, versatile technology, including the Texart RT-640M multi-function solution.”

The Texart RT-640M large format sublimation printer is suitable for a variety of products, such as fashion apparel, sportswear, home furnishings and promotional items. It prints directly onto both transfer paper and textiles, including polyester, voile, mesh, flags, banners, backlit and block-out fabrics. This enables users to “diversify into soft signage and exhibition graphics, or to accelerate production of these and other textile display products using efficient digital printing technology”, says Roland.

Rob added: “We develop our systems based on our customers’ demands and feedback, so we know that a device that completes everyday work quickly and at high levels of quality is essential, while offering extra functions to help businesses grow and evolve. We’re looking forward to meeting the print community at The Print Show in September.”

Roland DG will be on stand B55 at The Print Show, which will be held at the NEC in Birmingham from the 17-19 September.

www.rolanddg.co.uk

www.theprintshow.co.uk