“Traditional iridescent glitter gains its look from the refractive properties of special plastic films, and this is where we’ve faced a real challenge. The chemistry and physics simply don’t work with natural raw materials, so we have had to totally re-engineer the glitter to cut all the plastic out, and still create refractive effects.”

Bioglitter Pure Opal is a TÜV-certified fresh water biodegradable glitter that can be added to screen printing inks. It is available in five different sizes, and comes in a choice of three colours: rose, mint and aqua.

Ronald Britton has also launched the new Bioglitter Pure Vivid colour range, which is currently available in vivid fuchsia in five sizes.

