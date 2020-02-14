Ronald Britton, creator of eco-friendly glitter brand Bioglitter, has announced it has developed “the first microplastic-free iridescent effect glitter”.
Part of its Bioglitter Pure product family, the new Bioglitter Pure Opal glitter has a reflective and shimmer quality that up until this point has been impossible to achieve in a microplastic-free glitter, says the company.
Stephen Cotton, director at Ronald Britton, said: “This is another first from Ronald Britton. The new product is the only iridescent effect glitter available on the market, which is microplastic-free.
“Traditional iridescent glitter gains its look from the refractive properties of special plastic films, and this is where we’ve faced a real challenge. The chemistry and physics simply don’t work with natural raw materials, so we have had to totally re-engineer the glitter to cut all the plastic out, and still create refractive effects.”
Bioglitter Pure Opal is a TÜV-certified fresh water biodegradable glitter that can be added to screen printing inks. It is available in five different sizes, and comes in a choice of three colours: rose, mint and aqua.
Ronald Britton has also launched the new Bioglitter Pure Vivid colour range, which is currently available in vivid fuchsia in five sizes.