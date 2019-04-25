Ronald Britton has announced that is has created the world’s “first plastic-free glitter”, Cosmetic Bioglitter Pure. Developed for the cosmetic sector, the UK firm says the glitter is robust enough to be used in printing and decorative applications.

The biodegradable glitter has been designed to decompose “like a leaf” in the natural environment, leaving no trace. It has been verified microplastic-free by the EU and certified ‘OK Biodegradable Water’ by TÜV, meaning it is guaranteed to biodegrade in a natural, freshwater environment. It is compliant with all EN71 regulations and is safe to use on children’s products and clothing, the company said.

Stephen Cotton, commercial director of Ronald Britton, said: “Cosmetic Bioglitter Pure is completely unique in the market; it is the first glitter of its kind in the world to use natural materials and no plastic. The issue of plastic waste and microplastics is something we’ve been working towards tackling in glitter for the best part of a decade.

He added: “It’s no exaggeration to say this is a huge change for the industry, setting a new microplastic-free glitter standard. Cosmetic Bioglitter Pure truly is a guilt-free glitter, designed to offer the sparkles they love, but not at a cost to the environment.”

www.discoverbioglitter.com