Stockport-based Rowlinson Knitwear has been nominated as one of the top 20 companies in the north west of England to watch out for in 2020.

Created by online news provider Business Live, the list was compiled by business experts from around the north west, who were asked to pick out companies they thought were on track for great success in 2020.

Rowlinson was nominated by Claire Ebrey, north west regional director at the Institute of Directors. The company became employee-owned over four years ago, and “puts its people, the planet and its customers before profit. This has led to world class customer satisfaction scores, and a happy place to work,” says Business Live.

“The company is a big advocate of the GM good employment charter and wants to be a force for good in the GM business community, promoting the benefits of colleague happiness, which has led to high productivity and much higher profits.”

Rowlinson also works with offshore factories and workers in Bangladesh to provide all workers with water filter machines and free female sanitary products, as well as education programmes, adds Business Live.

“In 2020, the company aims to become a B Corporation, giving as much consideration to its social and environmental impact as it does to its financial returns.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com